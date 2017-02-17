IDF arrests 22 wanted terrorists overnight
On Sunday night, IDF, Israel Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency arrested 22 wanted terror suspects in Judea and Samaria. Sixteen of the suspects were suspected of involvement in "regular" terror activities, violence against citizens, and the disruption of order, and the other 6 were members of Hamas.
