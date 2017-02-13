Hey Pakistan, before banning - un-Islamic' love, ban terrorism sprouting from your land6 min ago
New Delhi, Feb 13: I don't remember the last time Pakistan was in news for a good reason but definitely remember all the times, in my lifetime, when it was in news for bad ones. Be it its stand on terrorism, India, movies, women rights, human rights, Pakistan has been there and done it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|10 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|60
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sat
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC