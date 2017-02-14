Gran Canaria ISIS attack: Terror suspect 'poised for violent Spain atrocity' arrested
POLICE on the holiday island of Gran Canaria have arrested an alleged ISIS terrorist they say was ready to carry out a violent attack. The 33-year-old illegal Moroccan immigrant was held after what authorities have described as a "significant increase in his level of radicalisation in a short space of time."
