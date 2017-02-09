Google said its YouTube site has zero tolerance for content inciting violence or hatred
Google has said its YouTube site has zero tolerance for content that incites violence or hatred following claims that household brands are unwittingly advertising on extremist posts. An investigation by The Times found that advertisements for hundreds of companies, universities and charities have appeared on pornography and hate sites and YouTube videos created by supporters of terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Combat 18, a violent pro-Nazi faction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|3 hr
|Horacio
|23
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|7 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|10 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|51
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Feb 7
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC