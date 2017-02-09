Google said its YouTube site has zero...

Google said its YouTube site has zero tolerance for content inciting violence or hatred

Google has said its YouTube site has zero tolerance for content that incites violence or hatred following claims that household brands are unwittingly advertising on extremist posts. An investigation by The Times found that advertisements for hundreds of companies, universities and charities have appeared on pornography and hate sites and YouTube videos created by supporters of terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Combat 18, a violent pro-Nazi faction.

