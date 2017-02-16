From backrooms to banquet, top envoys seek to engage US
Envoys from leading global powers called Thursday for greater cooperation to tackle current conflicts and prevent future crises, pushing back against the isolationist tendencies that some diplomats fear could flourish with the new U.S. administration. Speaking after a meeting of top diplomats from the 20 largest industrialized and emerging economies, Germany's foreign minister said no single country could solve issues such as climate change, terrorism and mass migration alone.
