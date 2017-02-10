French Arrest 4 Planning Terror Attac...

French Arrest 4 Planning Terror Attack, Seize Explosives

Read more: News Max

French anti-terrorism forces arrested four people on Friday, including a 16-year-old girl, and uncovered a makeshift laboratory with the explosive TATP and other base ingredients for fabricating a bomb, the Paris prosecutor's office said. The prosecutor's office said around 70 grams of TATP were seized in the home of a 20-year-old man, along with a liter each of acetone, oxygenated water and sulfuric acid.

