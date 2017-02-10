Four arrested in southern France for planning imminent Paris attack - police
Four people have been arrested in and around the southern French city of Montpellier on suspicion of planning an imminent terrorist attack in France. Sources say explosives were found at one of the suspect's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|33 min
|Trump your President
|56
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|14 hr
|SoulGardener
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|22 hr
|southern at heart
|55
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Feb 7
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC