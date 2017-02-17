Former Christian MPA of Sindh Assembly condemn Terror attack on Sufi Shrine

Liverpool: February 18, 2017. Saleem Khursheed Khokhar, Ex Member Provincial Assembly Sindh and Former Chairman Standing Committee on Minorities Affairs Sindh Assembly in a statement strongly condemned terrorist attack in shrine of Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif, Sindh Pakistan where at least 88 martyred and dozens injured.

