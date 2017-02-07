Fight vs terrorism won't be affected ...

Fight vs terrorism won't be affected by resumption of war against NPAs

Manila Bulletin

The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Public Affairs Office assured that the fight against terrorism won't be affected now that combat operations against communist rebels have resumed. This after President Duterte ended the five-month government ceasefire over the weekend following reported violations and atrocities committed by New People's Army guerrillas.

