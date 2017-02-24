Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui: "The Only Terrorism I've...

Jauregui's open letter on Trump's Muslim ban: Raise your hand if you are an immigrant, or the sons and daughters of immigrant parents, or the grandchildren of immigrants, or the great-grandchildren, or great-great-grandchildren? Waitare everyone's hands up - including yours, Mr. Trump - except for the Indigenous people of the Americas?! Because they should be. In 1492 some Spanish conquistadors who were looking to expand their empire sailed over here and enslaved and murdered the Indigenous people who inhabited and took care of their beautiful Americas, both North and South.

