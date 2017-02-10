Female terrorist sentenced to 16 years for stabbing attack

A Lod district court sentenced a 23-year old Israeli-Arab woman to 16 years in prison for a stabbing attack on a Jewish woman last April. On April 3rd, 2016, Shatila Abu-Iyada, a resident of the Israeli-Arab city of Kfar Kassem, stabbed a 30-year old mother of three in the nearby city of Rosh Haayin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.