Female terrorist sentenced to 16 years for stabbing attack
A Lod district court sentenced a 23-year old Israeli-Arab woman to 16 years in prison for a stabbing attack on a Jewish woman last April. On April 3rd, 2016, Shatila Abu-Iyada, a resident of the Israeli-Arab city of Kfar Kassem, stabbed a 30-year old mother of three in the nearby city of Rosh Haayin.
