Father of dead Navy SEAL killed in an...

Father of dead Navy SEAL killed in anti-terrorism raid in Pyeme refused to meet Trump at ceremony

The father of a Navy SEAL killed during an anti-terrorism raid in Yemen is demanding an investigation into its planning and criticized the Trump administration for its timing. Bill Owens told The Miami Herald in a story published Sunday that he refused to meet with President Donald Trump when both came to Dover Air Force Base to receive the casket carrying his son, Chief Special Warfare Officer William "Ryan" Owens.

