Ex-North Korean Spy Says Murder In Malaysia Is A New Kind Of Terror

The murder of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's brother represents a "whole new type" of terrorism, a former North Korean spy revealed Monday. Kim Jong-nam, Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother, was poisoned in Malaysia two weeks ago, reportedly with a VX nerve agent, a chemical substance so deadly it is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

