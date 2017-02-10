Ex-CIA agent granted partial clemency by Italy's president

The Italian president granted partial clemency late Tuesday to an American ex-CIA agent on the eve of her expected extradition from Portugal to serve a prison sentence for her alleged role in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric. The presidential palace said President Sergio Mattarella had shaved one year off Sabrina de Sousa 's four-year sentence for her role in the abduction of the cleric, Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas.

