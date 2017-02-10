Ex-CIA agent granted partial clemency by Italy's president
The Italian president granted partial clemency late Tuesday to an American ex-CIA agent on the eve of her expected extradition from Portugal to serve a prison sentence for her alleged role in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric. The presidential palace said President Sergio Mattarella had shaved one year off Sabrina de Sousa 's four-year sentence for her role in the abduction of the cleric, Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|16 hr
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC