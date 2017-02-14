Eight killed in knife attack in China...

Eight killed in knife attack in China's Xinjiang: govt

14 hrs ago

Eight people were killed in a knife attack on a crowd in China's restive Xinjiang region, including three assailants who were gunned down by police, local officials said on Wednesday. Ten other people were injured in the attack Tuesday evening in Pishan county, according to an announcement issued by the government of the nearby city of Hotan.

