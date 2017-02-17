Eastern Ukraine ceasefire set to take...

Eastern Ukraine ceasefire set to take place -- but will it hold?

A ceasefire aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists due to start Monday is in danger of failing even before it gets off the ground. The deal, announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is a renewed attempt to enforce the Minsk peace protocol -- an agreement that has repeatedly faltered since it was first partially implemented two years ago.

