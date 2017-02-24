Duterte tags Reds as "terrorist group"

Duterte tags Reds as "terrorist group"

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will no longer consider the Communist Party of the Philippines and National Democratic Front as a rebel organization but a terrorist group. He told reporters after visiting the wake of three soldiers slain in an ambush by the New People's Army , the armed wing of the CPP, that Jose Ma.

