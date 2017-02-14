Critics: Trump should not ignore dome...

Critics: Trump should not ignore domestic terrorist threats

President Donald Trump and his supporters say the nation's greatest security risk lies in attackers who potentially sneak into the U.S. from abroad. But a list of worldwide attacks recently released by the administration left off many that were carried out by right-wing extremists and white supremacists.

