Counter-terrorism measures missing more than a year after Curtis Cheng shooting
An advice hotline to help families worried about radicalisation has not been established almost a year-and-a-half after the state government announced it as part of a package of measures to fight violent extremism.The $47 million suite of initiatives was announced in November 2015, weeks after 15-year-old schoolboy Farhad Jabar shot police accountant Curtis Cheng in an Islamic State-inspired attack. NSW Premier targets violent extremists in schools The Baird government announces a $47 million package to pay for five expert teams, which will be deployed across NSW schools to help counter violent extremism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC