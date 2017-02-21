Counter-terrorism measures missing mo...

Counter-terrorism measures missing more than a year after Curtis Cheng shooting

An advice hotline to help families worried about radicalisation has not been established almost a year-and-a-half after the state government announced it as part of a package of measures to fight violent extremism.The $47 million suite of initiatives was announced in November 2015, weeks after 15-year-old schoolboy Farhad Jabar shot police accountant Curtis Cheng in an Islamic State-inspired attack. NSW Premier targets violent extremists in schools The Baird government announces a $47 million package to pay for five expert teams, which will be deployed across NSW schools to help counter violent extremism.

