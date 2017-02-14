Convicted Air India terrorist Inderji...

Convicted Air India terrorist Inderjit Reyat can now live at home: Parole Board of Canada

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The only man convicted in the 1985 Air India bombing no longer has to stay in a halfway house and can now live at his family home, the Parole Board of Canada has ruled. Inderjit Singh Reyat was released from prison a year ago, after completing two-thirds of his perjury sentence for lying at the trial of two co-accused who were later acquitted in the deadly terrorist attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 10 hr RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Mon Lawrence Wolf 60
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,907,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC