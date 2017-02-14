Convicted Air India terrorist Inderjit Reyat can now live at home: Parole Board of Canada
The only man convicted in the 1985 Air India bombing no longer has to stay in a halfway house and can now live at his family home, the Parole Board of Canada has ruled. Inderjit Singh Reyat was released from prison a year ago, after completing two-thirds of his perjury sentence for lying at the trial of two co-accused who were later acquitted in the deadly terrorist attack.
