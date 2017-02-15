.com | Patel siblings not linked to terror-accused twins - lawyer
Johannesburg Lawyers representing two siblings from Azaadville, west of Johannesburg, who are charged with violating the Explosives Act and the Firearms Control Act, say their clients are not linked to the terrorism case involving the Thulsie twins. It has been reported that the siblings were linked to the case of twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 23, who were arrested during another raid on the same day.
