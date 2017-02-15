.com | Patel siblings not linked to t...

.com | Patel siblings not linked to terror-accused twins - lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: News24

Johannesburg Lawyers representing two siblings from Azaadville, west of Johannesburg, who are charged with violating the Explosives Act and the Firearms Control Act, say their clients are not linked to the terrorism case involving the Thulsie twins. It has been reported that the siblings were linked to the case of twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 23, who were arrested during another raid on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 6 hr RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Mon Lawrence Wolf 60
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC