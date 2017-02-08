Citing Trump, 3rd nonprofit rejects funds to fight extremism
A third nonprofit group will reject nearly $400,000 in federal grant money intended to fight violent extremism under President Donald Trump's administration amid concerns over his rhetoric, The Associated Press has learned. The decision is the latest to imperil U.S. government efforts to frustrate attempts by extremist groups to recruit would-be terrorists and discourage acts of violence.
