China bans drug so deadly it's considered a terrorist threat
So deadly it's considered a terrorist threat, carfentanil has been legal in China- until now. Beijing is banning carfentanil and three similar drugs as of March 1, China's Ministry of Public Security said Thursday, closing a major regulatory loophole in the fight to end America's opioid epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|23 hr
|Canadians Deported
|61
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Wed
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC