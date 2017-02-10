Brokenshire: Troubles deaths to be in...

Brokenshire: Troubles deaths to be investigated in date order

1 hr ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Proposed new independent institutions considering deaths in an ordered manner will ensure outstanding probes into terrorist murders - including those of 185 soldiers - are followed up, James Brokenshire added. Hundreds of veterans have marched on Downing Street protesting at what they believe is the "hounding" of troops who served in Northern Ireland.

