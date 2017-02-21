Body of Egypt's so-called Blind Sheikh brought home from US
The body of a blind Egyptian cleric convicted of plotting terror attacks in New York was brought back to Egypt and handed over to his family for burial on Wednesday, following his death in a U.S. federal prison over the weekend. Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Blind Sheikh, was arrested in 1993 and convicted in 1995 along with nine followers of conspiracy to blow up the United Nations and several New York City landmarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC