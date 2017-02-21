Body of Egypt's so-called Blind Sheikh brought home from US

The body of a blind Egyptian cleric convicted of plotting terror attacks in New York was brought back to Egypt and handed over to his family for burial on Wednesday, following his death in a U.S. federal prison over the weekend. Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Blind Sheikh, was arrested in 1993 and convicted in 1995 along with nine followers of conspiracy to blow up the United Nations and several New York City landmarks.

