Blood-spattered Quebec mosque opens doors after shooting

People gather in remembrance of the victims of Sunday's shooting at a Quebec City mosque, during a vigil in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. A French Canadian known for far-right, nationalist views was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder over the shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism against Muslims.

