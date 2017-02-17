Blogger Rajib Murder: Convicted planner, deported from Malaysia, arrested
Redwanul Azad Rana, a fugitive sentenced to death over the murder of blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider, was arrested yesterday soon after he had landed in Dhaka being deported by Malaysian authorities. A key organiser of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in its initial years and the main planner of Rajib murder, Rana was held along with an associate named Ashraf in Uttara around 2:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC