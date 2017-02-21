Bill Gates: Bioterrorism could kill m...

Bill Gates: Bioterrorism could kill more than nuclear war, but ita s being ignored

A genetically engineered virus is easier to make and could kill more people than nuclear weapons - and yet no country on Earth is ready for the threat, Bill Gates warned world leaders Saturday. "The next epidemic has a good chance of originating on a computer screen," said Gates, who made a fortune at Microsoft, then spent much of it fighting disease through his global foundation.

