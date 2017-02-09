Bannon, Flynn and Sessions: How Trump's top advisers view Muslims, in their own words Small cadre of the new president's aides shared their views of nation's conflict with Islam Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2kSJ6px Stephen Bannon has warned that Islam is "the most radical" religion in the world and that the United States is engaged in a struggle for civilization against Islamists. Months before they became two of President Trump's top advisers, Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka engaged in a winding conversation about Islam on Bannon's talk-radio show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.