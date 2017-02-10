Assad says US troops welcome in Syria to fight 'terrorism'
Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Mehmet Azahin, 25, accidentally killed in a Russian airstrike around the northern Syrian town al Bab, during a memorial service before his remains' repatriation to his hometown, at the airport in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Sahin was among the three troops killed when a Russian warplane on Thursday accidentally hit a building in al-Bab, with Turkish soldiers inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|31 min
|Choose whats right
|57
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|1 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Feb 7
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC