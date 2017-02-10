Assad says US troops welcome in Syria to fight 'terrorism'

Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Mehmet Azahin, 25, accidentally killed in a Russian airstrike around the northern Syrian town al Bab, during a memorial service before his remains' repatriation to his hometown, at the airport in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Sahin was among the three troops killed when a Russian warplane on Thursday accidentally hit a building in al-Bab, with Turkish soldiers inside.

