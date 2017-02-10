Assad says US troops welcome in Syria...

Assad says US troops welcome in Syria to fight terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The howling winds of the biggest snowstorm of the winter to hit the Northeast have been replaced by the scraping of shovels and the growl of snowblowers. The howling winds of the biggest snowstorm of the winter to hit the Northeast have been replaced by the scraping of shovels and the growl of snowblowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... 1 hr Trump your President 53
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... 10 hr SoulGardener 13
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 18 hr southern at heart 55
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Feb 7 WarForOil 2
News 5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ... Feb 7 nat'l prayer conv... 12
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC