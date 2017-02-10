Assad says US troops welcome in Syria to fight terrorism
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|53
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|10 hr
|SoulGardener
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|18 hr
|southern at heart
|55
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Feb 7
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
