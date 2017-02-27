Anti-terrorism chief says ISIS plans IRA-Style attacks in UK
A member of Ussud Al-Anbar , a group affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant The Islamic State group has been planning a series of attacks targeting cities across the U.K. in a militant campaign reminiscent of the Irish Republican Army's pro-independence offensive decades ago, the country's new anti-terrorism chief told The Telegraph in an interview published Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC