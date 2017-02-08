Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo1 hour ago

The man who says he was the mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attack seeks to justify the plot as a "natural reaction" to US foreign policy in a blistering letter sent to then President Barack Obama from the Guantanamo prison. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, one of five Guantanamo prisoners facing trial by military commission for their alleged roles in the hijacking plot, also writes in the letter released yesterday that it does not matter to him if he receives a life sentence or the death penalty from the tribunal.

