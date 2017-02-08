Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo1 hour ago
The man who says he was the mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attack seeks to justify the plot as a "natural reaction" to US foreign policy in a blistering letter sent to then President Barack Obama from the Guantanamo prison. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, one of five Guantanamo prisoners facing trial by military commission for their alleged roles in the hijacking plot, also writes in the letter released yesterday that it does not matter to him if he receives a life sentence or the death penalty from the tribunal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|15 hr
|Jeremy
|50
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|15 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Tue
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Tue
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|Mon
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|14
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC