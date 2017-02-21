Afghanistan may seek sanctions on suspected terror networks
" A government official says Afghanistan is ready to seek United Nations sanctions against suspected terrorist networks and their supporters, a veiled reference to neighbor Pakistan " whom Kabul accuses of aiding Taliban insurgents, particularly the Haqqani network. At a conference Thursday, Shekib Mustaghni, Afghanistan's foreign ministry spokesman, said it's still waiting for Pakistan to act on a list of wanted terrorists Kabul says are hiding in Pakistan as well as 23 insurgent sanctuaries on Pakistani soil.
