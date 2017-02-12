Accused Istanbul nightclub gunman formally charged: reports
The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been remanded in custody, Turkey's state-run media says. Abdulkadir Masharipov was caught at a hide-out in Istanbul on January 16 after evading police for more than two weeks.
