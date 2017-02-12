Accused Istanbul nightclub gunman for...

Accused Istanbul nightclub gunman formally charged: reports

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: ABC News

The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been remanded in custody, Turkey's state-run media says. Abdulkadir Masharipov was caught at a hide-out in Istanbul on January 16 after evading police for more than two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... 4 hr learntowrite 1
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... 8 hr Choose whats right 57
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... 8 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Fri southern at heart 55
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Feb 7 WarForOil 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC