3 held in French anti-terrorism raids; bomb squad on site
French officials say three men have been arrested in widely spread anti-terrorism raids, and a bomb squad has been deployed at the home of one of the men. Two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, said the arrests came in central Clermont-Ferrand, southern Marseille and the Paris region.
