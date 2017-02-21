3 held in French anti-terrorism raids...

3 held in French anti-terrorism raids; bomb squad on site

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

French officials say three men have been arrested in widely spread anti-terrorism raids, and a bomb squad has been deployed at the home of one of the men. Two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, said the arrests came in central Clermont-Ferrand, southern Marseille and the Paris region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Feb 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC