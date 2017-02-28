10,000 Chinese Troops March West For 'All-Out Offensive' Against Terrorism
Thousands of Chinese troops have poured into China's unruly Western regions for an "all-out offensive" against terrorism and violent extremism. In a show of force, 10,000 armed police held a rally in Urumqi, Xinjiang, where hundreds of people have died over the past few years, reports Reuters.
