Young people leave the scene of the deadly attack in Istanbul
British tourists have been warned to "remain vigilant" in Turkey where at least 39 New Year's Eve revellers were killed by a gunman believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus. Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said 15 foreign nationals had been identified among the dead at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.
