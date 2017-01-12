Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested
The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was taken into custody in connection with the attack, law enforcement said Monday. Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC