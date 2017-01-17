Watch Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism ...

Watch Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism Service fight their way through...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A member of the Iraqi federal-police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by ISIS militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, January 10, 2017. The new year has seen Iraqi government forces make marked progress against ISIS in the terror group's last stronghold in the country, the northern city of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... 6 hr The Real Donald T... 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Tue George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC