Watch Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism Service fight their way through...
A member of the Iraqi federal-police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by ISIS militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, January 10, 2017. The new year has seen Iraqi government forces make marked progress against ISIS in the terror group's last stronghold in the country, the northern city of Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|6 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Tue
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC