Watch Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism Service fight their way through...
A member of the Iraqi federal-police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by ISIS militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, January 10, 2017. The new year has seen Iraqi government forces make marked progress against ISIS in the terror group's last stronghold in the country, the northern city of Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|13 hr
|gawd
|1
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Fri
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC