Watch Eagles Of Death Metal frontman recall Bataclan terror attack in documentary trailer
A trailer has been released for a new documentary about the 2015 terror attack at Eagles of Death Metal 's Paris Bataclan gig. The Jesse Hughes-fronted band were playing at the Bataclan venue on the night of November 13, 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|16 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|21 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
