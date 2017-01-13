US to ease sanctions against Sudan, broaden outreach efforts
The Obama administration is set to ease, but not eliminate, sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the long-estranged African government, a U.S.-designated terrorism sponsor whose leader has been indicted on war crimes charges. The change in policy is a response to positive actions by the Sudanese government in fighting terrorism, reducing conflict, denying safe haven to South Sudanese rebels and improving humanitarian access to people in need, three officials told The Associated Press.
