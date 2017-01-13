US to ease sanctions against Sudan, b...

US to ease sanctions against Sudan, broaden outreach efforts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Obama administration is set to ease, but not eliminate, sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the long-estranged African government, a U.S.-designated terrorism sponsor whose leader has been indicted on war crimes charges. The change in policy is a response to positive actions by the Sudanese government in fighting terrorism, reducing conflict, denying safe haven to South Sudanese rebels and improving humanitarian access to people in need, three officials told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 2 hr Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Thu Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC