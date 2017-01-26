US soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida...

US soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen >> A U.S. military service member was killed Sunday during a raid against al-Qaida militants in central Yemen that also left nearly 30 others dead, including women and children. The loss of the service member is the first-known combat death of a member of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump.

