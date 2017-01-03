US puts Osama Bin Laden son on terror...

US puts Osama Bin Laden son on terror watch list

The State Department said Thursday that one of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's sons has been placed on a terror watch list, noting that he has threatened terror attacks against the US. The department said that on August 14, 2015, Hamza bin Laden was officially announced by al Qaeda senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as a member of the terror organization.

