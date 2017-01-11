US names Indonesian group as terroris...

US names Indonesian group as terrorist organization

17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The United States has designated an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announced sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia. The announcements by the Department of State and Treasury Department come after police in Australia and Indonesia foiled IS-inspired attacks planned for the holiday season in those countries.

