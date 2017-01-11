US names Indonesian group as terrorist organization
The United States has designated an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announced sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia. The announcements by the Department of State and Treasury Department come after police in Australia and Indonesia foiled IS-inspired attacks planned for the holiday season in those countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Tue
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC