US imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son

The State Department says Hamza bin Laden has been "determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security." Hamza bin Laden was officially named an al-Qaida member in 2014 by his father's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

