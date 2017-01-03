US imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son
The State Department says Hamza bin Laden has been "determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security." Hamza bin Laden was officially named an al-Qaida member in 2014 by his father's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|7 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC