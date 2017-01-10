US Commandos Targeting ISIS in Countr...

US Commandos Targeting ISIS in Countries on Obama, Trump Hit List

Read more: KXRO radio

The seven countries impacted by President Donald Trump's new travel ban are among at least 11 countries where a clandestine U.S. special operations task force is hunting ISIS operatives, who could hatch terrorist plots or make their way to the United States as they flee the "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, counterterror officials tell ABC News. The program known as "EXOPS" was devised by the Obama administration last fall, when then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter quietly announced that he had put America's most covert black ops troops in charge of tracking ISIS fighters moving beyond the boundaries of established war zones in Southwest Asia.

