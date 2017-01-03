US adds 2 members of Hezbollah to ter...

US adds 2 members of Hezbollah to terrorism sanctions list

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Mughniyeh is a Hezbollah commander with extensive family links to the Lebanon-based militant group. He's the nephew of Hezbollah's previous military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion near the Syrian capital in last year, and the son of military commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was killed in a 2008 car bombing in Damascus that Hezbollah blamed on Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) 5 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 11 hr mr large 2
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Sun infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC