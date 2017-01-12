UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fight on at Mos...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fight on at Mosul university, find chemicals - officers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Jan 14 Iraqi special forces battled Islamic State militants inside the Mosul University campus on Saturday in a second day of fierce clashes in the complex and also discovered chemicals used to try to make weapons, officers said. "There are still clashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Fri Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,925,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC